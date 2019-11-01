India-Germany will further strengthen cooperation to deal with terrorism, extremism: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the future of Indo-German relationship is "bright" and added that the two countries will further strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation to deal with threats such as terrorism and extremism.

"India and Germany's trust and friendly relationship is based on shared values such as democracy, rule of law. So, there is a similarity in our approach to the serious challenges of the world. We will further strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation to deal with threats such as terrorism and extremism. We are grateful for Germany's strong support to India's membership in the Export Control regimes and various international fora," Prime Minister said while addressing a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

India and Germany held delegation-level talks and exchanged five documents including a Joint Declaration of Intent for consultations for the period 2020 to 2024 and another Joint Declaration of Intent Indo German partnership for green urban mobility. Both leaders--Merkel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-- witnessed the ceremony of exchange of documents.

"The two countries will continue to cooperate and make efforts to expedite necessary reforms in the Security Council, the United Nations, and the international order. Future of Indo-German relationship is bright," added.

PM Modi said that the two countries have given special emphasis on expanding cooperation in new and advanced technology, Artificial Intelligence, Skills, Education and Cyber Security.

Expressing happiness that cooperation between the two countries is moving forward in every field, the Prime Minister said, "We are encouraging the private sector to further accelerate our growing participation in trade and investment."

The Prime Minister also praised the German Chancellor for her contribution to strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

"Chancellor Merkel is counted among the leaders who served not just Germany and Europe but the world as well. I am happy and proud that she is a good friend of India as well as mine. As Chancellor for nearly a decade and a half, she has made a significant contribution to deepening India-Germany relations. I thank her for that," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also invited Germany to "take advantage of opportunities in Defence Corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu."(ANI)

