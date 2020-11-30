India gets it's first Moss garden in Nainital

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], November 30 (ANI): India's first moss garden has been set up in Lingadhar village, Khurpatal area of Nainital district.

The garden, which is built in an area of about half a hectare, houses different species of moss.

Mosses are small plants found all over the world. Their habitats range from the humid tropics to the polar regions, fallen logs to lakes, rivers and streams.



"The moss garden was opened for public from November 20 but amid the rising COVID-19 cases, this garden has been closed. It will be reopened once the situation gets better," said Forest Officer Nitin Pant.

The main aim behind developing the garden was to conserve various species of moss and other bryophytes. Another reason was to make people aware of its significance in the environment besides creating a recreation centre for tourists.

"The garden also boasts of a dinosaur model showing existence of moss since the Jurassic era and poems and caricatures related to moss are also displayed at the garden," Pant said. (ANI)

