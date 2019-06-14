Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bishkek on Friday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bishkek on Friday

India gives 200 million dollar line of credit to Kyrgyzstan : PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 21:23 IST

Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), June 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a 200 million dollar line of credit to Kyrgyzstan after wide-ranging talks with Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov in Bishkek. He said that this will ensure India's increasing participation in business, development and economy of Kyrgyzstan.
"I am happy to give a proposal of 200 million dollar line of credit to Kyrgyzstan which will ensure India's increasing participation in business, development and economy of Kyrgyzstan," said Prime Minister Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov in Bishkek.
"There are so many similarities between India and Kyrgyzstan Republic that I feel at home here. I congratulate you for successful completion of SCO summit. India and Kyrgyzstan republic are friends since last many centuries and it is reflected in your 'Manas' and India's 'Ram Charitra Manas' which shows our cultural affinity," said Modi.
Modi is on a two-day visit to Kyrgyzstan and attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.
"In modern times, we will cooperate in every field of bilateral relations, and we are going to take a historic decision today, we have decided to take our relations to strategic partnership level, it will shape the bright future of our relation," he said.
"We will strengthen and increase our relation in the defence and security field. In the present arrangement of our concessional line of credit, we are committed to contributing as per the requirement of Kyrgyzstan," said Modi.
Modi on Friday invited Kyrgyz businesses to invest in India, saying the country has a huge market and is determined to become a five trillion dollar economy in the next five years. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 21:34 IST

