India hands over captured terrorist's body to Pakistan

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 5 (ANI): India on Monday handed over the dead body of a terrorist who was captured alive by the Indian Army at the Line of Control (LOC) in Naushera, during an infiltration attempt, to Pakistan on Monday.

"We handed over the body to them (Pak officials) around 11.06 am," said a government functionary Dr Manmeet Kaur from Poonch

On Saturday, Tabarak Hussain, the terrorist from Pakistan, who was captured by the Indian Army on August 21, died of a cardiac arrest.

Soon after his capture, an injured Hussain had spoken on camera about the involvement of Pakistani army officials in pushing terrorists into Kashmir.

The captured terrorist Hussain was a resident of Sabzkot village, district Kotli of Pakistan occupied Kashmir, and was undergoing treatment at an Army medical facility. "He was being treated at Army Hospital in Rajouri and had bullet injuries in his leg and shoulder," the army officials had stated.

Hussain, while undergoing treatment in Army Hospital, had told ANI that he had been sent along with three to four other terrorists who were paid money by Pakistani Colonel Yunus Choudhary to carry out a 'fidayeen' attack on Indian soldiers after crossing the LoC. Hussain had received a bullet wound while his accomplices escaped.

"We were four-five people. We had come to die. We were sent by Pak Army's Colonel Choudhary Yunus. He gave us money to attack Indian posts," Hussain had said while responding to questions. He had said that the group had four to five guns with them.



"We were asked to attack the Indian Army. I had come in 2016. This time we could not attack. The others ran away...After I was hit by a bullet, the Indian Army saved me," he had added.

"On 21 August 2022, in the morning hours, alert soldiers deployed in Jhangar sector of Naushera spotted movement of two to three terrorists on own side of Line of Control. One terrorist came close to the Indian post and tried cutting the fence when he was challenged by alert sentries.

"The terrorist tried to flee, however, was brought down by the effective fire, incapacitating him. Two terrorists who were hiding behind fled the area by taking cover of dense jungle and broken ground. The injured Pakistani terrorist was captured alive and provided with immediate medical aid and lifesaving surgery was carried out," the statement said.

It added that the captured terrorist revealed his identity as Tabarak Hussain, resident of Sabzkot village, district Kotli of Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

"On further interrogation, the terrorist confessed about their plan to attack the Indian Army Post. Tabarak Hussain stated that he was sent by a Colonel of the Pakistan Intelligence Agency named Col Yunus Chaudhry who had paid him 30,000 Pakistani Rupees. Tabarak also revealed that he along with other terrorists had carried two to three close recces of Indian forward posts with an aim to target them at an opportune time," the statement said.

It added that the go-ahead to target the Indian post was given by Col Yunus Chaudhry on 21 Aug 2022. "Incidentally, the individual was earlier captured by Indian Army from the same sector in 2016 along with his brother Haroon Ali, and was repatriated on humanitarian grounds in November 2017," it added.

Pakistan, however, claimed on Monday that Hussain was "mentally challenged" and summoned the Indian charge d'affaires in Islamabad to lodge a protest over his death.

"The Indian Charge d'Affaires (Cd'A) in Islamabad was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today and a strong protest was registered over the extra-judicial killing of Tabarak Hussain, a Pakistani national an Indian Army Hospital in Rajouri," the Pakistan Foreign Ministry said in a statement. (ANI)

