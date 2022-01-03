India has achieved its highest-ever monthly exports of 37 billion USD in December 2021: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday said that India has achieved its highest-ever monthly exports of USD 37 billion in December 2021, registering a jump of 37 per cent from figures of December 2020.

The minister was addressing a press conference in Delhi.

"India has achieved the highest ever monthly exports of $37 billion in December 2021, which is a 37% jump over figures of December 2020," said Goyal while addressing the media.

Goyal said the country is on track to achieve an export target of 400 billion USD, adding that the top 10 major commodity groups constituting 80 per cent of exports have grown by 41 per cent over last December.

"We are on track to achieve an export target of $400 billion. The top 10 major commodity groups constituting 80 per cent of exports have grown by 41 per cent over last December," said the minister.

He said that Uttar Pradesh is one of the best performing states in terms of the 'One District, One Product' scheme.

"It is expected that UP exports will rise to 2 lakh crores in the current financial year," he added.

The ODOP scheme by the UP government focuses on boosting the economy of the state by encouraging indigenous and specialised products of the various districts. (ANI)