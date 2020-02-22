India has become a most-friendly member of international community under PM Modi: Justice Arun Mishra

New Delhi [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Justice Arun Mishra of the Supreme Court on Saturday said that India has become the 'most-friendly member of the international community under the stewardship of internationally acclaimed, visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi'.

"India is a responsible and the most-friendly member of the international community under the stewardship of internationally acclaimed, visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Justice Mishra, while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the International Judicial Conference.

The Supreme Court judge also said that India is committed to constitutional obligations and dedicated to a peaceful and secure world, free from terrorism.

"Dignified human existence is our prime value. We thank the versatile genius, who thinks globally and acts locally, Narendra Modi for providing us inspiring thoughts, which would act as a catalyst in initiating the deliberations and setting the agenda for the Conference. We express our deep gratitude for inaugurating the Conference," he added.

He termed the judiciary as "protector and guardian of the ground norms of respective countries" and said that common man's faith and trust in the institution needs to be preserved.

"The judiciary is the protector and guardian of the ground norms of respective countries. Kingdoms are seen falling apart where the judiciary has failed to contribute to effective governance. Common man reposes faith and trust in the judiciary, which needs to be preserved," he said.

Justice Mishra said to strengthen the judicial system is the call of the day as it is the backbone of democracy, whereas the legislature is the heart and the executive is the brain.

"All these three organs have to work independently, but in tandem to make the democracy successful, to visualise and for effective implementation of constitutional aspirations and its values," he said. (ANI)

