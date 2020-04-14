India has become role model for world in fight against COVID-19: Harivansh

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Tuesday appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation and praised the way India is fighting against COVID-19.

Speaking to ANI, Harivansh said that India is becoming a role model for the world to fight against COVID-19. The country has minimum resources and maximum population but despite that India has successfully contained coronavirus at a time when rich and powerful nations have failed to do so, he said.

"Today, while addressing the nation, the Prime Minister covered his face with 'Gamchha' (towel) which is an identity of our culture. Leadership always emerges in a crisis situation. In the corona crisis, Prime Minister Modi has emerged as such a leader, who is ready to show the path to the world on how to handle the situation in crisis," added Harivansh.

He further said the Prime Minister has become a symbol of unity and integrity of the country from the North-East to Gujrat and from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi announced the extension of lockdown till May 3 but hinted at some relaxations after April 20 at places where COVID-19 cases remain under control and no spurt in the cases is reported.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 10,815 including 9,272 active cases, 1,189 cured/discharged and 353 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said earlier on Tuesday. (ANI)

