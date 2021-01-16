India has done excellent work in vaccine research: WB Governor Dhankhar

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 16 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar while attending the foundation day of the Asiatic Society in Kolkata on Friday said that the country has done excellent work in the field of vaccine research.

"The largest democracy with 1.3 billion people faced a great challenge on account of COVID pandemic. If you examine on the global horizon, the track record has been excellent even in the field of research and getting this vaccine. India is contributing by research to the welfare of its people. The vaccine has arrived and things will get on track," Dhankhar said.

While talking to media about the upcoming state assembly elections, he said, "2021 is a challenging year for the entire state as it goes to polls. I have no doubt that the participation of people of the state this year will give us an image that we are a state where polls are free, fair, fearless and no violence."

He was invited as the Chief Guest at The Asiatic Society's 238th Foundation Day at Vidyasagar Hall. (ANI)