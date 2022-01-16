India has emerged as an example in world to fight against COVID-19: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday congratulated India for crossing 157 crore COVID-19 vaccinations in just one year and said that the country has emerged as an example in the world in the fight against coronavirus infection.

"16th January 2021 will always be remembered! Congratulations India on crossing 157 crore #COVID19 vaccinations that too in just 1 year. With PM @NarendraModi

Ji's mantra of 'Sabka Prayas', has emerged as an example in the world in fight against COVID-19. #1YearOfVaccineDrive," Mandaviya tweeted.

The minister also attended an event on the release of the "Commemorative Postal Stamp" on the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Today is an important day for us as we have completed one year of vaccine drive. The world is amazed by our vaccination drive," Mandaviya said in an event.



He further informed that over 156 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered, in which 93 per cent of people above 18 years are vaccinated with the first dose and 70 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.

Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts for encouraging scientists to work for vaccination campaign, he said, "Some people started creating confusion even before the vaccines were rolled out, but PM Modi was dedicated and encouraged our scientists, companies to continue the work and vaccination campaign."

India commenced its nationwide COVID vaccination drive on January 16, 2021. Starting initially by inoculating vaccines to healthcare workers, it was then expanded to frontline workers, followed by people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities. Later it was also expanded to all above 45 years of age and then those above 18 years of age.

The vaccination drive for those between the age group 15-18 was started on January 3, 2022 and for administering the precautionary doses to the healthcare workers, frontline workers and sixty plus individuals then commenced on January 10 this year.

As per Union Health Ministry, 1,56,76,15,454 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries, as per provisional reports till 7 am on Sunday. In the last 24 hours, more than 66 lakh vaccine doses were administered. (ANI)

