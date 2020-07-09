India has leading role to play in revival of post-COVID-19 world: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the India Global Week address on Thursday said that "there is faith" that India has a leading role to play in global revival in the post-COVID-19 world.

"In these times, it is natural to talk about revival. It is equally natural to link global revival and India. There is faith that the story of global revival will have India playing a leading role," the Prime Minister said.

"World over, you have seen the contribution of India's talent-force. Who can forget the Indian tech industry and tech professionals? They have been showing the way for decades. India is a power-house of talent that is eager to contribute," the Prime Minister added.

He further went on to call Indians as "natural reformers" and further added that history is proof of that.

"Indians are natural reformers. History shows that India has overcome every challenge be it social or economic. On one hand, India is fighting a strong battle against the global pandemic. With an increased focus on people's health, we are equally focussed on the health of the economy," the Prime Minister added.

The India Global Week 2020 is a three-day virtual conference, being held from July 9 to July 11, themed 'Be The Revival: India and a Better New World', will have 5,000 global participants from 30 nations being addressed by 250 global speakers across 75 sessions. (ANI)