India has performed better than many other countries in tackling COVID-19: Dr Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, Union Health Minister Dr Harsha Vardhan said India has performed better than many other nations.

"Every day the situation is improving. Today our fatality rate is 2.57 per cent and the recovery rate is 63.25 per cent. Despite having such a huge population, perhaps India can claim to have performed better than many other countries," the minister said here on Thursday.

He was speaking in the AIIMS premises after he inaugurated the Rajkumari Amrit Kaur OPD building there.

The new building that the Union Minister inaugurated will be dedicated to OPD services and physiotherapy of elderly people. Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Choube, was also present at the ceremony. (ANI)

