"India has power to innovate, even in most difficult circumstances": PM Modi at Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the shared history of Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu gives the assurance that India has the power to innovate even in the most difficult circumstances.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam via video conferencing, PM Modi said that the Sangamam is a confluence of nationalist fervour of Sardar Patel and Subramania Bharati.

"At this time when the unity of our country is taking shape through the great festivals like Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam, Sardar Sahab must have been sending blessings to us all. This celebration of the country's unity is also fulfilling the dreams of lakhs of freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives to see 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'," PM Modi said.

He said that during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav the country is witnessing a new cultural tradition like Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam.

The Prime Minister further added that there is need for harmony and shunning cultural clashes. "We have to emphasize coordination, not cultural clashes. We don't have to take forward the struggles and confluences. We don't want to find differences... we want to make emotional connections. This is the immortal tradition of India which takes everyone along and moves ahead with inclusiveness, accepts everyone and moves forward," PM Modi said.

Mentioning the power of the Sangam, Modi said that just like the convergence of streams gives rise to the creation of a Sangam, the Kumbhs have been the Sangams for ideas and cultures of diversities.

"We have been nurturing the tradition of the 'Sangam' for centuries. Just like the convergence of streams gives rise to the creation of a Sangam, our Kumbhs have been the Sangams for ideas and cultures of our diversities. Every such thing has played an immensely significant role in shaping us, our country. Such is the power of the Sangam!" he said.

"Today, in the golden age of independence, we are witnessing a new tradition of cultural events like Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam. This confluence is the confluence of Narmada and Vaigai. This Sangam is the confluence of Dandiya and Kolattam," PM Modi added.

During the closing ceremony, PM Modi launched the book 'Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamprashastih' by Shree Somnath Sanskrit University.

The Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam takes forward this vision by celebrating the shared culture and heritage between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

Centuries ago, many people migrated to Tamil Nadu from the Saurashtra region. The Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam allowed Saurashtrian Tamils to reconnect with their roots, said the PMO statement.

The 10-day confluence saw more than 3000 Saurashtrian Tamils come to Somnath on a special train. The programme began on April 17, with its closing ceremony now being held on April 26 at Somnath. (ANI)