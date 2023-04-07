India has provided medicines, vaccines to over 180 countries during COVID-19 pandemic: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): On World Health Day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today said that 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' is India's heritage and the country has fulfilled its responsibility by providing medicines and vaccines to more than 180 countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On the occasion of World Health Day, I wish for the health of the whole world. The concept of Vasudev Kutumbakam is our heritage and in this series, the country is fulfilling its responsibility for the world in the health sector under the leadership of Modi ji. During the Corona period, we had seen that there was a shortage of medicines all over the world, then our country made medicines available to more than 180 countries, and along with it vaccines were also made available," the Health Minister told ANI.

Mandaviya arrived at Delhi's Vijay Chowk to take part in the walkathon on the occasion of the World Health Day. The medical staff and paramedical staff walk from Vijay Chowk to Nirman Bhawan.

India today recorded 6,050 new cases in 24 hours while the active case tally stood at 28,303.

Mandaviya has called a review meeting with the health ministers of all the states on Friday amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. He would meet with health ministers of all the states through video conferencing. The health minister will discuss the upward trend in Covid cases in all states.



On Thursday, India reported 5,300 covid-19 cases with 13 deaths, which is the highest in 195 days, according to Union Health Ministry. The last time over 5,000 cases was recorded was in September last year. On September 23, 2022, a total of 5,383 cases were reported.

On Thursday, India reported 5,300 covid-19 cases with 13 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.

Several states have witnessed an uptick in Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra reported a spike of 41 per cent in new infections in just 24 hours on Thursday.

While on Tuesday, active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu crossed the four-digit mark with 1,086 patients, when 198 new Covid-19 cases were reported.

Delhi on Thursday reported 606 new Covid-19 cases and 340 recoveries in past 24 hours.(ANI)

