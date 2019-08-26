India has rightly reiterated its stand on Kashmir: Salman Haidar

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): India has rightly reiterated that there will be no third-party mediation in the matter of Jammu and Kashmir, said former Foreign Secretary Salman Haidar here on Monday.

"India has rightly reiterated its stand that Kashmir issue is an internal matter and will not accept the right of other countries to interfere in its internal matter," Haidar told ANI.

The former Foreign Secretary was responding when asked about the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of G-7 summit in France.

During the meeting at Biarritz, Modi told Trump that there will be no third-party mediation on the Kashmir issue, saying it is a bilateral issue with Pakistan and that both countries can resolve all disputes amicably.

On his part, Trump said Prime Minister Modi feels he has control over the issue and hoped the two countries would "do something very good."

India earlier rebuffed claims that Trump had discussed his mediation offer with Modi and had made it clear that Kashmir was a bilateral issue. (ANI)

