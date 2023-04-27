"India has sophisticated hospitals, talented doctors": Indonesian Health Ministry director

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Health ministers and delegates from ten countries are in New Delhi to participate in the 6th edition of the 'Advantage Healthcare India' event, which aims to promote 'Medical Value Travel' in the country.

Sugiyanto, Director, the Ministry of Health, Indonesia visited Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Thursday. During his visit, he said, "I will recommend to my friends in Indonesia that India has sophisticated hospitals and talented doctors."

He further said, "I saw sophisticated equipment. In India, there are a lot of specialities. for transplant, patients can come here and experts from India can go to Indonesia for training purposes in order to improve the specialities of both the countries."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the event 'Advantage Healthcare India 2023', a G20 co-branded event on Wednesday.

"India's ancient vision of Health was Universal. Today, when we say 'One Earth, One Health', it is the same thought in action, Prime Minister said while inaugurating the event.

Prime Minister also highlighted India's strength of "Talent, Technology, Track Record and Tradition."

"When it comes to talent, the world has seen the impact of Indian doctors. Both in India and outside, our doctors are widely respected for their competence and commitment," PM Modi said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "As the 'Voice of the global south', we aspire for a better future - a future where healthcare is service and not commerce."

The health ministers from countries like Bangladesh, Armenia, Bhutan, Egypt, Ghana, Guinea, Maldives, Nigeria, Russia and Somalia participated in the summit.

The health ministers were accompanied by dignities and delegates from government and private hospitals and medical facilitators. (ANI)