India has stock of COVID-19 kits to conduct tests for next 6 weeks: ICMR

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday said that India has a stock of COVID-19 kits with which tests for next six weeks can be conducted easily.

Dr Gangakhedkar, while speaking at the daily media briefing on COVID-19 here, said: "Till yesterday, we conducted 2,06,212 COVID-19 tests. There is no need to worry. The pace at which we are conducting tests today, we have a stock with which we can conduct tests for the next six weeks easily."

He said that the consignment of COVID-19 kits will arrive from China on April 15. "The first consignment of COVID-19 kits from China will arrive in India on April 15," he said.

ICMR's head scientist Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar said that a total of

2,06,212 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till April 12 across the country.

Total positive COVID-19 cases have risen to 9,152 in India including 308 deaths and 857 recovered, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)

