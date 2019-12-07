India in advanced stage of developing vaccine for dengue: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi [India], Dec 7 (ANI): India is in an advanced stage of development of a vaccine for dengue, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday and noted that once it is developed the incidence of people getting affected by it will come down.

The minister told the Lok Sabha that control of dengue actually requires a lot of public awareness.

He said dengue is a very typical and fatal condition and it is caused by the bite of Aedes mosquito.

"This Aedes mosquito actually breeds in clean water. It is unlike other mosquitoes which breed in poor sanitary conditions. As far as the treatment for dengue is concerned, Health is a state subject and all the state governments have to make arrangements for the treatment of not only dengue but all the diseases" he said.

He also informed that states are provided assistance through the National Health Mission.

"In India, we are at an advanced stage of development of a vaccine for dengue. In the coming years when we have a dengue vaccine, the incidence of dengue or those who get affected by dengue will get lowered," he said.

Answering another query, he said that Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) tests water quality at 4000 places in the country and tests the concentration of heavy metals and pesticides among other things.

He said causes of cancer could be related to genetics, environmental exposure.

The minister said toxic substances, irrespective of their origin, were harmful to the body and there is a need for awareness as well as collaboration between departments dealing with health, science and environment. (ANI)

