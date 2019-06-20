India inks agreements to broadcast DD India in Bangladesh, South Korea

New Delhi (India), Jun 19 (ANI): India has entered into agreements with Bangladesh and South Korea to broadcast DD India channel in the two countries, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, he said, "India has entered into an agreement with Bangladesh to broadcast DD India on Bangladesh TV. In return, their official channel will also be available on DD Free Dish to 35 million households in India."

The minister said, "We have also inked an agreement with South Korea which will enable DD India to be broadcast there. We will allow South Korean KBS channel (English) to be available in India."

The step is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Act East policy, Javadekar said.

He underlined the importance of building mutual cooperation with neighbouring countries.

Javadekar also said that his ministry's advisory to private television channels suggesting to them not to portray children in "indecent and vulgar" movements in reality TV shows has been received well in the society. (ANI)

