India International Furniture Fair kicks off in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): The legacy of Ottomans returned to India as the fourth edition of the 'India International Furniture Fair' (IIFF) started at the International Expo Centre in Noida on Friday.

A large number of people visited the fair on the very first day of the three-day event.

The grand event, organised by EFEEXIM, is managed by Trescon. It is supported by the Association of Furniture Manufacturers and Traders (AFMT).

The cream of the Turkish furniture manufacturing industry came together with its Indian counterparts to set footprints in the burgeoning Indian furniture market.

Ercan Guzel, CEO Modelin and Chairperson of Antakya Furniture and Business People Association said, "The Antakya association exports furniture all over the world. People came to India's open market to buy products for their homes, not for business-to-business transactions. We expect more products to be exported to India as a group, as a company, and as individuals from this fair, and we also hope to expand the Turkish furniture industry in the Indian market."

However speaking on the occasion, Oguz Gurdamar, Chairman of Efeexim Fze said, "We entered the Indian market in 2015, and the first event was held in Mumbai in 2017 with the collaboration of the Trescon company. We have completed three editions to date, and we have received positive feedback from the market. We have many categories for customers, but we focus on middle-class families rather than high-end families, and we have satisfied customers. We need some time to develop our market in India, and we are approaching sector buyers. I'm aware that there is potential on both sides."

Inviting Indian buyers to invest in the company, Oguz said, "India buys goods from China, but we also have the products, so why not give us a chance? This is our expectation from Indian buyers. We invite Indian buyers and invest, explore the market of Turkish furniture"

The organisers are expecting thousands of buyers at the India International Furniture Fair as it provides them with an opportunity to explore over 50 brands that meet international standards under one roof.

Visitors also discover newly launched products and innovations in the furniture sector, and get industry previews from market leaders and subject matter experts.



All of this makes IIFF an ideal place to explore potential business opportunities and collaborations.

Meanwhile, Ashwini Dixit of Livconcept said, "Livconcept provides a complete home furnishings solution. For the last 20 years, we have been the most recent importer of Turkish furniture. We are the exclusive partner of IMG Norway, and we also produce mattresses that were previously manufactured in our Muradnagar factory. More than 3000 dealers are present at this fair, and we are receiving a positive response from the audience as well. Our target audience includes architects, interior designers, and all customers with whom we follow up.

The Indian furniture industry, the 14th largest in the world, has a history dating back over three centuries.



It has since evolved with a plethora of players and an overwhelming number of options to choose from.



Despite the fact that the majority of it comes from the unorganised sector, the Index of Industrial Production in 2018 shows positive signs of growth.



The trade show is a great opportunity for business people in the home, office, hospitality, and leisure sectors, making it the perfect place to find high-end goods from across the world. (ANI)