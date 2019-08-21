AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaking to reporters in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaking to reporters in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

India is afraid of speaking against Trump's offer to mediate on Kashmir: Owaisi

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:37 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Taking exception to US President Donald Trump offering to 'mediate' between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said by not responding to this proves that we are afraid of him and there is something wrong with our foreign policy.
"The US President has reiterated that he will mediate on Kashmir. Why he will mediate? Trump is saying it repeatedly and the Indian government is not responding. Who is running the foreign policy of India? Why are we so afraid of Trump that we are not reacting," Owaisi told reporters here.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have reacted to what Trump has said. He is defaming India in the whole world by saying that there is a Hindu-Muslim problem in India. I would like to ask the Prime Minister whether there is any Hindu-Muslim problem in our country," said Owaisi.
US President Trump on Tuesday once again offered his proposal to mediate on Kashmir, despite making it clear before that the ongoing dispute in the region should be resolved bilaterally by India and Pakistan.
Trump's remarks came in the backdrop of New Delhi's historic decision to change the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir.
Calling Kashmir a "complicated situation," Trump said, "A lot has to do with religion. You have the Hindus, and you have the Muslims. This has been going on for decades."
Tensions have simmered between India and Pakistan following the BJP-led Central government's decision to revoke Article 370 that guaranteed special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Parliament also passed a 'Reorganisation' bill that divided the region into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without a legislature. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 20:05 IST

Centre has no proposal to make Hyderabad a Union Territory:...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said there was no plan of the Centre to make Hyderabad a Union Territory.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 20:01 IST

Thackeray expresses condolence after party worker commits...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday tweeted a condolence message for one of his party worker who allegedly committed suicide after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sent a notice to Thackeray.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 20:01 IST

MP: Woman in Sheopur claims husband gave 'triple talaq' after 14...

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): A man allegedly gave triple talaq to his wife of 14 years and kicked her out of their house here, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:50 IST

New health warnings on tobacco products packs from Sept 1

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday notified new sets of specified health warnings for all tobacco product packs by making an amendment in the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labeling) Rules, 2008.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:49 IST

Vishakhapatnam: Police bust two gangs dealing with old and...

Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Police on Tuesday busted two gangs in Vishakhapatnam dealing with fake and demonetised currencies and arrested 17 persons, incuding two women in this connection.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:49 IST

CM Arvind Kejriwal inspects relief camp at Usmanpur

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot inspected a relief camp at Usmanpur on the east bank of the Yamuna on Wednesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:43 IST

Drunken woman damages three cars in Pune's Ramnagar

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Aug 21 (ANI): In an unusual incident caught on CCTV camera, a woman was seen hitting her car repeatedly against the other car that was parked on the roadside in Pune's Ramnagar area here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:43 IST

Northern Railways announce diversion of four trains due to floods

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): In the backdrop of heavy rainfall and flooding, Northern Railways on Wednesday announced diversion of multiple trains.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:43 IST

RJD MLA demands Tejashwi Yadav be made party's national president

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): RJD leader and MLA Bhai Virendra on Wednesday demanded that Tejashwi Yadav be made the party's national president.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:34 IST

India opens up 137 mountain peaks for mountaineering, trekking

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced the opening of 137 mountain peaks situated in Jammu and Kashmir Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Sikkim for mountaineering and trekking. The proposal to open the peaks in the Himalayan states was under consideration

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:20 IST

Bihar: Advocate shot dead near Buxar Civil Court

Buxar (Bihar) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): An advocate was shot dead on Wednesday by unidentified assailants here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:15 IST

Haryana: Liquor smuggler held, 1050 boxes of alcohol seized

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Haryana Police on Wednesday said to have seized 1050 boxes of illicit Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Sonipat district.

Read More
iocl