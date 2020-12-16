'India is eternally indebted to our soldiers': President Kovind on Vijay Diwas

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday extended his greetings and said that the country is eternally indebted to the soldiers who laid out their lives in the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

He urged the countrymen to recall the valour of our soldiers that affirmed India's unwavering commitment to defend our sovereignty.

"On Vijay Diwas, let us recall the valour of our soldiers that affirmed our nation's unwavering commitment to defend our sovereignty and protect human dignity. Their martyrdom in 1971 war had shown unparalleled grit & prowess of our forces. The nation is eternally indebted to them," the President wrote on Twitter.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' at the National War Memorial on Wednesday to mark the 50th-anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

The Prime Minister paid tributes to the fallen soldiers at National War Memorial. He was received by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the venue. On this occasion, the Defence Minister unveiled the logo for 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh.'

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India's triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971.

In one of the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history, a new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army.

After facing defeat in the 1971 war, the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered to allied forces which also comprised of Indian Army personnel. (ANI)