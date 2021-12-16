India is experiencing multidimensional development under leadership of PM Modi: Chouhan

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that India is experiencing multidimensional development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While speaking to the media before leaving for Ayodhya, here in Varanasi, Chouhan said, "A proud, prosperous nation is being built under PM Modi's leadership and it can be felt after coming to Kashi. India is experiencing multidimensional development. PM Modi gave a new direction to development."

He added that with fresh vigour and after getting inspired to work, we are heading out of here. "We will have the darshan of Ram Lalla. We are filled with great joy over the course of these three days. We are leaving from here with fresh inspiration."

Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda along with the Chief Ministers of 12 BJP-ruled states, offered prayers to 'Ram Lalla' after visiting the Ram Temple construction site on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Prime Minister, who was on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, chaired a meeting with the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states in Varanasi. Nadda was also present in the meeting. (ANI)