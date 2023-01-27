India is not just a nation but also a civilization: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 26 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma on Thursday, attended as Chief Guest the State government's centrally-held 74th Republic Day celebrations at the Veterinary College Playground, Khanapara in Guwahati.

The Chief Minister also hoisted the National Flag and delivered the Republic Day speech, as Governor Professor Jagdish Mukhi went to attend the Republic Day celebrations at Nagaland, informed a press release.

The Chief Minister in his speech paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters who had made immense and incomparable contributions towards the nation's freedom struggle through their sacrifices.

He also remembered "Father of the Nation" Mahatma Gandhi for his role in India's struggle for Independence.

He paid his tributes to the fallen heroes of the military, paramilitary and state police forces who had made the supreme sacrifices securing the unity and integrity of the nation, the release added.

Chief Minister Sarma said, "The provisions of the Constitution of India reflect the hopes and aspirations of the citizens of India, while at the same time ensuring the nation is run and administered according to the law laid down for the purpose. The Constitution clearly outlines the responsibilities and duties on the part of the citizenry as well as the government," the Chief Minister said.

"The Fundamental Rights and Fundamental Duties remind us of our obligations towards obeying the law of the land," he added.

The Directive Principles of State Policies lends the character of a "welfare state" to the administrative set-up. Empowerment of the scheduled communities along with protection of their cultural, and political rights has been taken care of by the Constitution, he added.

The Chief Minister further added that "The Indian Constitution, unlike its counterparts in other parts of the world, isn't merely a book containing details about legislations but a document for political and social justice. The "welfare" component of the Constitution is well-reflected in all its provisions.

The Assam CM said the Constitution of India emphasises friendly relations between nations and opposes colonialism and the subjugation of one nation by another in all its forms.

He further remarked that India isn't a nation-state but a civilization and that the framers of the Constitution were very much mindful of this fact.



He said this civilizational trait makes the concept of secularism and socialism in India very different from those in practice in other nations. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this great civilization is moving forward towards attaining its rightful place of a world leader on its 100th year of Independence in 2047, he added.

Chief Minister Sarma said Assam as a constituent of the Union of India has also been rapid strides on multiple fronts. Once considered a restive region, Assam today is often referred to as one of the most peaceful geographical and political entities.

"The historic Bodo Accord of 2020, agreements with Karbi and Adivasi militant groups have been instrumental in establishment of peace in the State," he said.

"Unlike previous years, not a single rhinoceros was killed by poachers in 2022 and this can rightly be called a great achievement for the State. The historic Charaideo Maidams are on the way to being recognised as World Heritage Site by UNESCO, he added.

"The current dispensation in the state is mindful of the cultural sensitivities of the residents of the State and has, therefore, taken measures such as development of Batadrava than into a world-class religious-tourism site. Steps have also been taken to redevelop the areas surrounding the historic Rang Ghar in Sibsagar," he said.

The CM today also declared a Rs 300 crore plans to develop areas surrounding Kamakhya Temple.

The Chief Minister also spoke about steps for the conservation, and protection of wildlife and forest resources.

"The government is promise-bound to provide land rights to the residents of the State through measures such as Mission Basundhara," he added.

The Chief Minister stated that in days to come, the government is going to launch a "Health Services Utsav" aimed at taking healthcare delivery to the last mile.

"In line with Gunotsav, government officials shall visit and evaluate qualitative parameters of government hospitals under the policy," he said.

Touching upon the subject of maternal and child mortality, CM Sarma blamed the practice of child marriage as one of the prime reasons behind many such cases, adding the government was duty-bound to crack down on practices such as child marriages.

The Chief Minister appealed to the residents to become stakeholders in the forward march of the State towards progress and growth. He exuded confidence that the state would be able to make commendable contributions towards the process of nation-building in days to come. (ANI)

