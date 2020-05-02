India is proud of its hardworking labour force: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): India is proud of its hardworking labour force, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the International Workers' Day on Friday.

Prior to that, he held a meeting to discuss the labour welfare and ways through which India can harness the potential of its labour force to power the country's growth.

"We had deliberations on labour welfare during a meeting earlier today. India is proud of our hardworking labour force. We discussed ways through which this sector can power India's growth," Prime Minister Modi wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Modi also held a meeting to deliberate on the issues and reforms required in the education sector, including the National Education Policy (NEP).

"Chaired a meeting in which we had in-depth discussions relating to the education sector. We are working towards educational reforms that would make India a global knowledge superpower," Modi wrote on Twitter.

During the meeting, special emphasis was given on the use of technology in the education sector and enhancing learning and adapting by use of technology such as online classes, education portal, and class-wise broadcast on dedicated education channels, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Union Human Resource Development Minister (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal also attended the meeting. (ANI)

