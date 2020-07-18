India isn't closing its doors under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, wants to be part of global supply chains: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday clarified that India is not closing its door under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, asserting that the country wants to be a part of the global supply chain and trusted partner of international economic activity.

"When we talk of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, India isn't closing its doors. India, on the contrary, is opening the door to wider engagement, deeper trade relationships, we want to be part of global supply chains and we want to be a trusted partner of international economic activity," Goyal said at the webinar 'Business continuity between India and France during COVID'.

"We believe France and India are really not in competition but complement each other. France brings very high-technology products to the table, items of great need and interest. India brings several products that today would be almost impossible to be manufactured in France. We have a lot to offer on the services side, pharmaceuticals, automobile, etc," he added.

He said that the bilateral trade between the two countries had crossed the USD 10 billion mark last year.

"We have a target of USD 15 billion which was set sometime back, but it is too modest. We can work in several areas and complement each other," he said.

The Union Minister further said that the COVID-19 pandemic has given an opportunity to everyone to be more "bold, innovative, prudent, efficient, and to re-engineer our business processes." (ANI)