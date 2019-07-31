India issues strong demarche to Pak, seeks probe into death of civilians in unprovoked ceasefire violation

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): India has issued a strong demarche to the Pakistan High Commission, seeking investigation into the heinous acts of killing of innocent civilians in unprovoked firing by Pakistan forces, government sources said on Wednesday.

"India deplores and condemns in the strongest terms such deliberate targeting of innocent civilians by Pakistan forces. This is against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct," said the Ministry of External Affairs in the letter to the Pakistan High Commission.

The letter added that Pakistan authorities were told to investigate into such heinous acts of killing of innocent civilians and instruct its forces to desist from such acts immediately.

On Sunday, three civilians including a 10-year-old child sustained injuries in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan forces. The child succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

On Tuesday, Pakistan once again violated ceasefire at the Gurez sector, which the Indian Army retaliated effectively.

A woman who was injured in the unprovoked shelling by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Gurez sector also succumbed to her injuries today.

She was shifted to District Hospital Bandipora for treatment but could not be saved.

"All are afraid here including children and elders. The relatives who have come here are also afraid of our lives. The government must do something to ensure our safety and security," said a local.

On Tuesday, two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in Kanzalwan village in the Gurez sector. (ANI)

