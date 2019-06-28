India, Japan discuss ways to strengthen bilateral partnership in area of skill development

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Japanese Ambassador Kenji Hiramatsu and Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey have discussed ways to strengthen the partnership between the two countries in the area of skill development.

Ambassador Hiramatsu, who met Dr Pandey on Thursday, also congratulated him for being appointed as the Cabinet Minister.

They also discussed the proposal of speeding up Technical Internship Training Programme (TITP) and its implementation at a larger scale as the programme has the potential to increase employment opportunities for the youth, said an official statement.



India and Japan have expressed their keen interest in increasing the technical exchanges in the field of skill development. Consequently, India can witness more investment from Japan in the near future.

Japan has indicated its ambition to increase the number of Japanese companies in India, and its willingness to empower the Indian youths with more technical skills. (ANI)