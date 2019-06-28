Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey in a meeting with Japanese Ambassador Kenji Hiramatsu in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey in a meeting with Japanese Ambassador Kenji Hiramatsu in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI

India, Japan discuss ways to strengthen bilateral partnership in area of skill development

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 21:41 IST

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Japanese Ambassador Kenji Hiramatsu and Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey have discussed ways to strengthen the partnership between the two countries in the area of skill development.
Ambassador Hiramatsu, who met Dr Pandey on Thursday, also congratulated him for being appointed as the Cabinet Minister.
They also discussed the proposal of speeding up Technical Internship Training Programme (TITP) and its implementation at a larger scale as the programme has the potential to increase employment opportunities for the youth, said an official statement.

India and Japan have expressed their keen interest in increasing the technical exchanges in the field of skill development. Consequently, India can witness more investment from Japan in the near future.
Japan has indicated its ambition to increase the number of Japanese companies in India, and its willingness to empower the Indian youths with more technical skills. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 22:00 IST

MP: SDM fined for refusing to accept RTI through post

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): The local Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has been slapped with fine of Rs 25,000 for allegedly failing to accept a Right to Information (RTI) application, which had arrived via postal service.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 21:51 IST

IAF hails pilot for saving lives of civilians by prompt thinking

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday hailed one its pilots who managed to safely land his Jaguar aircraft after it suffered a bird hit soon after taking off from Ambala airbase.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 21:40 IST

Hyderabad: 3 arrested in organised cricket betting racket

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 28 (ANI): Three men were arrested for their involvement in an organised cricket betting racket and close to Rs 70,000 in cash was recovered from their possession in a series of police raids in the city.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 21:22 IST

ED questions Dhoot, Kochhar in ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot and former ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its office here till late evening on Friday in alleged connection with ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 19:52 IST

Jharkhand: Govt assures probe after pregnant woman was carried...

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 28 (ANI): Ramchandra Chandravanshi, the health minister of Jharkhand, on Friday, assured a probe in the matter where a pregnant woman had to be carried on a motorcycle as ambulances were allegedly not available.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 19:49 IST

It is big challenge to take party to booth level again, says...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 28 (ANI): It is a big challenge to take the party to booth level again in the state, said Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee's (CPCC) newly appointed chief Mohan Markam on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 19:45 IST

Rameswaram: Scherzer's span in Pamban Rail Bridge opens for...

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 28 (ANI): Railway authorities on Friday lifted Scherzer's span on the over 100-year-old Pamban Rail Bridge to enable ships to pass.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 19:31 IST

Lok Sabha approves President's Rule in J-K for six months more;...

New Delhi, June 28 (ANI) The Lok Sabha on Friday approved extension of President's rule by six months in Jammu and Kashmir after Home Minister Amit Shah made it clear that the government was prepared to hold Assembly elections in the state by the year-end and launched a stinging attack on Congress

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 19:28 IST

Fadnavis asks authorities to immediately resolve issues related...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday chaired a meeting here at Vidhan Bhavan and addressed various issues of Nagpur, Wardha and Buldhana's District Cooperative Central Banks (DCCBs).

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 19:28 IST

TMC delegation visits violence-hit Bhatpara

Barrackpore (West Bengal) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): A delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday visited Bhatpara to take stock of the situation in the aftermath of the violence which claimed the lives of two people and left several others injured.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 19:21 IST

Chhattisgarh encounter: Another CRPF jawan succumbs to injury

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Hours after two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in an encounter with Maoists in Keshkutul area of Bijapur, another one succumbed to his injuries later on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 19:17 IST

'No data stolen from IAF's Rafale team office in Paris'

New Delhi (India), Jun 28 (ANI) No data has been stolen from the computers of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafale project team office in Paris where there was a break in last month, a cyber forensic team has found during its probe.

Read More
iocl