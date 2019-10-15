India, Japan to begin joint Air Force exercise 'Shinyuu Maitri' from Oct 17 in WB

Durgapur (West Bengal)[India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Indian Air Force will be carrying out a joint military exercise 'Shinyuu Maitri' with Japanese Air Self Defence Force (JASDF) from October 17 to 23.

The exercise will be held at Air Force Station, Arjan Singh in Panagarh town in West Bengal.

"C-130 J aircraft of the Special Operations Squadron of IAF and C-130 H of Tactical Airlift Squadron of JASDF will participate in the exercise," stated an official press release.

The focus of the exercise will be to undertake Joint Mobility and Tactical interoperability among the two forces. (ANI)

