India, Japan to hold joint military exercise from October 2

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Dharma Guardian, the joint military exercise between India and Japan, will be held at the Counter-Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School Vairengte in Mizoram from October 19 to November 2.

A Defence Ministry release said on Saturday that Indian Army and Japanese Ground Self Defence Forces (JGSDF) contingents comprising 25 soldiers each will participate in the exercise with an aim to share experience gained during various counter-terrorism operations.

The exercise is an annual training event, which is being held in India since 2018.

The release said that among military training exercises done by India with various countries, Dharma Guardian exercise with Japan is crucial and significant in terms of security challenges faced by both the nations in the backdrop of global terrorism.

The scope of the exercise covers platoon-level joint training on counter-terrorism operations in the jungle and urban scenario.

The release said that the exercise will enhance the level of defence cooperation between the two forces. (ANI)

