Global AMR research and development hub was launched in May 2018 on the margins of the 71st session of the World Health Assembly, following a call from G20 leaders in 2017.
Global AMR research and development hub was launched in May 2018 on the margins of the 71st session of the World Health Assembly, following a call from G20 leaders in 2017.

India joins global antimicrobial resistance research hub

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:16 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): India has joined the Global Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Research and Development (R&D) hub as a new member.
Making the announcement, Department of Biotechnology said here on Thursday that this would expand the global partnership working to address challenges and improve coordination and collaboration in global AMR research and development to 16 countries, the European Commission, two philanthropic foundations and four international organisations as observers.
AMR is the ability of a microbe to resist the effects of medication that once could successfully treat the microbe.
"Today emergence and spread of antimicrobial resistance continue unabated around the world. Given the important and interdependent human, animal, and environmental dimensions of antimicrobial resistance, India considers it reasonable to explore these issues through the lens of `One Health' approach, which should be supported by long-term commitments from all stakeholders," a Science and Technology Ministry release said.
India will be a member of the board of members of the hub from this year. By partnering with the hub, India looks forward to working with all partners to leverage their existing capabilities, resources and collectively focus on new research to address drug-resistant infections.
The release said that global AMR research and development hub was launched in May 2018 on the margins of the 71st session of the World Health Assembly, following a call from G20 leaders in 2017.
The hub supports global priority setting and evidence-based decision-making on the allocation of resources for AMR research and development through identification of gaps, overlaps and potential for cross-sectoral collaboration and leveraging.
The operation of the global hub is supported through a secretariat, established in Berlin and currently financed through grants from the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) and the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG).
Bersabel Ephrem, Acting Chair of the hub's Board of Members and Director General of Centre for Communicable Diseases and Infection Control at the Public Health Agency of Canada, congratulated India on its induction as a new member.
"I am very pleased to welcome India as an important addition to our global partnership. Addressing AMR requires global action with active participation from all world regions and one health sectors. Expanding the membership of the hub works towards ensuring that different countries needs are incorporated when considering AMR R&D activities and action," she said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:46 IST

Central govt should reconsider its decision on heavy penalties...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said that central government must reconsider the quantum of penalties under the new Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019 for traffic violations and give relief to the people.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:42 IST

Kashmir as integral part of India: Jamiat passes resolution, supports NRC

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The General Council of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, on Thursday passed a resolution stating that Kashmir is an integral part of India. The Islamic body has supported National Register of Citizens (NRC) and supported the government's stand on identifying foreigners in the

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:29 IST

We are sticking to old fines under Motor Vehicles Act: UP...

Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Amid public outcry over the imposition of hefty fine under the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Ashok Kataria on Thursday said the state government is 'relaxing the fines for now.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:27 IST

Picture abhi baaki hai, says PM on govt work in the coming days

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Sep 12 (ANI): Launching a slew of development projects and schemes on Thursday in election-bound Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said government will take more substantial steps in the coming days saying "picture abhi baaki hai" (more is to come).

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:21 IST

India urges Beijing to open economy for Indian companies to...

New Delhi [India], Sep 12 (ANI): BJP Working president JP Nadda met Chinese ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, at the Party office here on Thursday and urged Beijing to open its economy for Indian companies to manage the trade deficit between the two companies.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:18 IST

UP: Moving car catches fire, driver safe

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): A moving car caught fire near Daliganj area in Lucknow on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:15 IST

Akhilesh Yadav slams Centre over hefty traffic fines

New Delhi [India], Sep 12 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday slammed the Centre for imposing steep penalties for traffic violations stating that the new rules are "anti-people" and "oppressive".

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:11 IST

Indian Army is always ready for action in PoK: General Bipin Rawat

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said forces are always ready for action in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK).

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:08 IST

WCD extends last date of nominations for Pradhan Mantri...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) has extended the last date of nominations for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020, till September 30, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:07 IST

Chidambaram was involved in corruption, received bribes worth...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Congress leader P Chidambaram was involved in corrupt practices during his term as union finance minister and received bribes worth crores, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), told the Delhi High Court on Thursda

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:07 IST

3 JeM terrorists held in J-K with six AK-56, AK-47 rifles

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Police on Thursday arrested three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists and recovered four AK-56, and two AK-47 rifles, six magazines and 180 live cartridges from their possession.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:05 IST

Commemoration post in memory of Polish refugees to be unveiled...

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Deputy Foreign minister of Poland, Marcin Przydacz on Saturday will be unveiling a commemoration post in memory of Polish families who were given refuge in Valivade during Second World War.

Read More
iocl