Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (file photo)
India keen to offer solutions, support for aviation infrastructure to its neighbours: Hardeep Singh Puri

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 19:16 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that India would be keen to offer solutions and support for aviation infrastructure, connectivity and capacity building to its immediate neighbourhood.
"Indian Aviation Industry has been instrumental in the overall economic development of the country. The aviation sector growth in the region has thrown up a tremendous opportunity and challenges to India and other countries in the region. India as a state has been working with zeal to create infrastructure in Air Transport and Air Navigation Services," he said after inaugurating a roundtable conference on 'Regional Cooperation: Neighbourhood First- Aviation Infrastructure, Connectivity and Capacity Building' here.
"The high-quality airport infrastructure, growing economy and necessary Government support, adds to the potential of India becoming a global aviation hub. India would be keen to offer solutions and support for aviation infrastructure, connectivity and capacity building to its immediate neighbourhood," Puri said.
The event organized, by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) in partnership with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), focussed on the opportunities available and the solutions for enhancing cooperation in the critical areas including airport infrastructure development, increasing air connectivity, and collaborations for capacity building in the region.
"Heads of Missions from 11 APAC countries, Shri Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary, MoCA, Shri T. S. Tirumurti, Secretary - ER, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and senior officials from Government of India and industry also attended the event," read a release of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
The roundtable was significant as it highlighted key opportunities that could strengthen regional and bilateral partnerships. "Regional air connectivity and the development of aviation infrastructure and services amongst the nations in the South Asian and South East Asian region is a key driver for the increased growth of regional partnerships and development," the release said.
"India and its regional neighbours already share multiple lines of credit that cover projects in areas of airports and aviation, port construction, railways, roads, power & energy, telecommunications, and shipping etc," it added. (ANI)

