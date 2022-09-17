India laying thrust on digitization of its courts: Kiren Rijiju

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 17 (ANI): Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju inaugurated the Union of India Counsel (West Zone) Conference on 'Emerging Legal Issues-2022' in Lake City Udaipur on September 17.

In addition to five states, more than 300 advocates also participated in the programme.

Minister of State for Law SPS Baghel, Supreme Court Judge Justice Ajay Rastogi, and Acting CJ Rajasthan MM Srivastava were also present at the conference.

In this two-day conference of Central Government Advocates, Government Councils of more than 300 Central Government agencies and departments of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, and Madhya Pradesh participated.

Speaking to the media, Minister Kiren Rijiju said that emphasis is being laid on digitizing the courts in the country.

"Along with this, an additional Solicitor General of India will be installed in all the High Courts of the country so that the matters of the Government of India can be effectively advocated", said Rijiju.

Rijiju further said that the vacant posts will be filled soon. He said, "The government is continuously taking effective steps to increase the basic facilities of the High Court and Lower Court. The time has come to rejuvenate the judicial system".

Meanwhile, he also raised questions about the collegium system and the need to consider the collegium system so that appointments can be made at the earliest.

The Law Minister said that India's judiciary is independent but action will be taken against those who make adverse and wrong comments on the image of the judiciary on social media. (ANI)