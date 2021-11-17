India logs 10,197 new COVID-19 cases; recovery rate at 98.28 pc

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): India logged 10,197 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

The country also reported 12,134 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 3,38,73,890. The recovery rate is currently at 98.28 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.

India's active caseload stands at 1,28,555, the lowest in 527 days.

The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.37 per cent and it is the lowest since March 2020.

As per the health ministry, the daily positivity rate stands at 0.82 per cent. It has remained below 2 per cent for the last 44 days while the weekly positivity rate is at 0.96 per cent, less than 2 per cent for the last 54 days.

India has tested 62.70 crore samples for COVID-19 so far.

More than 113.68 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. (ANI)