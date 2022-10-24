India logs 1,334 new cases of Covid-19 infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): India recorded a slight decline in the Coronavirus infection with 1,334 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours on Monday as compared to the 1,994 cases a day earlier.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the country has observed 1,557 recoveries from the Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, which stand at a current recovery rate of 98.76 per cent, taking the total recoveries of this viral disease to 4,40,91,906.

The country's current active caseload stands at 23,193 with active cases now constituting 0.05 per cent of the country's total Positive Cases.

The country is currently observing a daily positivity rate of 1.52 per cent and a weekly positivity rate of 0.95 per cent.

The Ministry conducted 90.01 crore total tests since the onset of the pandemic and 87,905 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.



As per the Health Ministry, a total of 219.56 crore vaccine doses-- 95 crore second doses and 22.03 crore precaution doses-- have been administered under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, of which 42,864 were jabbed in the last 24 hours alone.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 219.56 Cr (2,19,56,41,807) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 4.12 Cr (4,12,35,971) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards, the official statement read.

It is pertinent to note that health concerns have risen in the country as World Health Organization Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Friday said that there were over 300 sub-variants and XBB being a recombinant virus is a matter of concern as it is immune evasive.

XBB, a recombinant lineage between two Omicron sublineages BJ.1 and BA.2.75, is a fast-spreading variant, which was seen to have caused a spike across Singapore recently.

Last week, a high-level meeting of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya with the senior health officials regarding the emergence of Omicron's new sub-variants concluded with the decision to continue masks and COVID-appropriate behaviour across the country. (ANI)

