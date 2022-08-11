India logs 16,299 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): India logged 16,299 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 4.58 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The country had reported 16,047 fresh infections yesterday with a case positivity rate was 4.94 per cent.

With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 1,25,076 which was 1,28,261 yesterday.



According to the Ministry, 19,431 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries in the country so far reached 4,35,55,041.

The recovery rate currently is 98.53 per cent.

As many as 3,56,153 COVID samples were tested during this period. 87.92 crore tests have been conducted in the country so far.

The weekly positivity rate is 4.85 per cent.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 25,75,389 doses of COVID vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours. The cumulative vaccine doses administered till date rose to 207.29 crore, of which 93.69 are second doses while 11.49 are precaution doses. (ANI)

