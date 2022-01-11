India logs 1,68,063 new COVID-19 cases, witnesses drop in positivity rate

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): India has recorded 1,68,063 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday.

Compared to yesterday, the total number of fresh COVID cases is down by 11,660. India had reported 1,79,723 cases on Monday.

A total of 4,461 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, the tally of the active cases of COVID-19 reached 8,21,446.

The daily positivity rate now stands at 10.64 per cent. There is a slight decline in the positivity rate, which was 13.29 per cent on Monday.

The Ministry further informed that 69,959 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 3,45,70,131. The recovery rate is at 96.36 per cent.

The counry also witnessed 277 new COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours. As many as 4,84,213 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

India has administered a total of 152.89 crore vaccine doses so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. (ANI)