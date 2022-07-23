India logs 21,411 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): India reported 21,411 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a daily case positivity rate of 4.46 per cent, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The active caseload in the country now stands at 1,50,100 accounting for 0.34 per cent of the total cases.

According to the Ministry, 20,726 COVID patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recovered patients from the disease in the country rose to 4,31,92,379. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.46 per cent.

67 patients succumbed to the virus during this period, taking the death toll to 5,25,997.



As many as 4,80,202 COVID samples were tested. The weekly positivity rate is now at 4.46 per cent.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive in the country, 34,93,209 COVID doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The total number of vaccine shots jabbed cumulatively in the country reached 2,01,68,14,771 of which 92.90 crore are the second dose while 6.93 crore are precaution dose.

India has "created history again", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as the country achieved a big milestone of administering two billion vaccine doses in just 18 months.

Congratulating all Indians on crossing the "special figure", PM Modi said that he is "proud of those who contributed to making India's vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed". He added that it has "strengthened the global fight against COVID-19".

"India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India's vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against COVID-19," wrote PM Modi on Twitter. (ANI)

