India logs 22,270 new COVID-19 cases, 325 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): India logged 22,270 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a daily positivity rate of 1.80 per cent, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

With this, the active cases in the country stand at 2,53,739.

As many as 60,298 patients recovered from the disease during this period taking the total number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic to 4,20,37,536.

The recovery rate in the country currently stands at 98.21 per cent.

According to the Ministry, 325 patients lost their lives in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 5,11,230.

A total of 12,35,471 COVID-19 tests were done in the last 24 hours while the country has tested 75,81,27,480 samples so far.

The weekly positivity rate is 2.50 per cent.

As far as the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine is concerned, the country has administered over 175.03 crore (1,75,03,86,834) vaccine doses so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, including 36,28,578 doses in the last 24 hours. (ANI)