India logs 22,431 new COVID-19 cases, 318 deaths

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): India recorded 22,431 new COVID-19 cases and 318 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Minister informed on Thursday.

Of these, 12,616 new cases and 134 deaths were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 2,44,198 active COVID cases in the country.

The cumulative caseload in the country now stands at 3,38,94,312 while 4,49,856 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

With 24,602 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the recovery tally of the country has gone up to 3,32,00,258. The recovery rate stands at 97.95 per cent.



The weekly positivity rate is at 1.68 per cent, while the daily positivity rate stands at 1.57 per cent.

A total of 14,31,819 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed today.

A total of 57,86,57,484 tests have been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, 43,09,525 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 92.63 crores. (ANI)

