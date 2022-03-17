India logs 2,539 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate falls to 0.35 pc

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): With the addition of 2,539 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total active cases in India further declined to 30,799 constituting 0.07 per cent of the country's total positive cases, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The overall COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 4,30,01,477.

According to the health ministry, the daily positivity rate has fallen to 0.35 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is 0.42 per cent.

With 4,491 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recovery in the country stands at 4,24,54,546. While death count rose to 5,16,132 with 60 fresh COVID-related fatalities.

The recovery rate in India has increased to 98.72 per cent and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

"India has so far conducted 78.12 crore COVID-19 tests including 7,17,330 tests conducted in the last 24 hours," it added.

Under Nationwide Vaccination Drive, the country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 180.80 crore (1,80,80,24,147) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on Wednesday and in the last 24 hours, more than 3 lakhs (3,00,405) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (ANI)