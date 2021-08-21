India logs 34,457 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs; positivity rate at 2 pc

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): India recorded 34,457 new COVID-19 cases and 375 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday. The positivity rate in the country now stands at 2 per cent.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the active case tally of the infections in the country has dropped to 3,61,340, which is the lowest in 151 days. The active cases account for 1.12 per cent of total cases.

However, as many as 36,347 people recovered from the COVID infection in the last 24 hours taking the recovery tally to 3,15,97,982. The recovery rate has gone up to 97.54 per cent, which is the highest since March last year.

Meanwhile, the total number of samples tested up to August 20 is 50,45,76,158 including 17,21,205 samples tested across India on Friday.

India had tested 18,86,271 samples on Thursday.

So far, 57.61 crore vaccine doses have been administered across India under the COVID-19 vaccination drive. (ANI)