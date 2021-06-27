India logs 48,698 new COVID-19 cases, 1,183 deaths

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): As many as 48,698 new COVID-19 cases, 64,818 recoveries, and 1,183 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

The total number of positive cases now stands at 3,01,83,143, including 2,91,93,085 recoveries and 3,94,493 deaths.

There are currently 5,95,565 active cases in the country, 1.97 per cent of the total caseload. Yesterday, there were 6,12,868.

The recovery rate stands at 96.72 per cent, while the death rate is 1.31 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 17,35,781 samples were tested for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. A total of 40,18,11,892 samples have been tested as of June 25.

As many as 31,50,45,926 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far in what has been billed the 'world's largest vaccination drive', including 61,19,169 in the last 24 hours. (ANI)