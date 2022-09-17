India logs 5,747 fresh cases of Covid-19 in past 24 hours

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): India reported 5,747 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday.

India's active caseload currently stands at 46,848 which accounts for 0.11 per cent of the total infections.

According to the Health Ministry, the country has seen 5,618 recoveries from the infection in the last 24 hours which has taken the total recoveries to 4,39,53,374. The total recovery rate is currently 98.71 per cent.

The daily positivity rate stood at 1.69 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is at 1.74 per cent.

So far, India has conducted a total of 89.12 crore Covid tests, of which 3,40,211 were conducted in the last 24 hours alone.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination began on 16th January 2021. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on 21st June 2021.

Meanwhile, as part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

Under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, out of the total of 216.17 crore Vaccine doses for Covid-19 infection (94.62 cr Second Dose and 19.14 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far, 23,92,530 doses have been jabbed in the last 24 hours.

According to the ministry, more than 216.41 crores (2,16,41,70,550) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category and more than 3.94 Crore (3,94,02,820) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. (ANI)