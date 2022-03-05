India logs 5,921 new COVID-19 cases with daily positivity rate of 0.63 pc

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): India is continuing with a declining trend of COVID-19 cases, with 5,921 fresh cases reported across the country in the last 24 hours.

The government data shows that the daily positivity dipped from 0.69 per cent on Friday to 0.63 per cent today. The weekly positivity rate also declined to 0.84 per cent from 0.90 per cent on Friday.

India's active caseload is presently at 63,878. It accounts for 0.15 per cent of the total cases.

With 11,651 people recovering from the virus in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries rose to 4,23,78,721. Consequently, the recovery rate witnessed an upward trend with 98.65 per cent reported today as compared to 98.64 per cent on Friday and 98.62 per cent on Thursday.

A total of 289 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. The death toll is now at 5,14,878.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 9,40,905 samples were tested on March 4. The total samples tested up to March 4 is now at 77,19,14,261.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19, 178.55 crore vaccine doses have been administered. Of these, more than 24.62 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that the vaccination coverage of 1,78,55,66,940 was achieved through 2,06,52,074 sessions.

A total of 2,05,07,232 precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and comorbid people aged 60 and above. Of these, 42,29,049 jabs were given to healthcare workers, 63,53,448 to frontline workers and 99,24,735 to those above 60 years of age.

In the age group 15-18 years, 5,52,63,296 first doses and 3,01,57,910 second doses have been inoculated.

The Union Health Ministry has said that more than 179.53 crore (1,79,53,10,650) vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through government's free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category. Over 15.62 crore (15,62,60,351) balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered, it added. (ANI)