India logs 6,422 new COVID cases in past 24 hours

New Delhi [India] September 15 (ANI): India recorded 6,422 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Thursday.

India's active caseload currently stands at 46,389 which accounts for 0.10 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate currently is at 98.71 per cent. As many as 5,748 recoveries were made in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,39,41,840.



The country has recorded a daily positivity rate of 2.04 per cent.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and Union Territories by providing them with COVID-19 Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

So far, under the nationwide vaccination drive, 215.98 crore total vaccine doses (94.48 cr Second Dose and 17.92 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered, of which 31,09,550 doses were jabbed in the last 24 hours alone. (ANI)

