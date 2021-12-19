India logs 7,081 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, active caseload lowest in nearly 1.5 yrs

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): India has logged 7,081 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload of the country to 83,913, the lowest in nearly 1.5 years, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

As per the Ministry, India's active caseload is the lowest in 570 days.

"Active cases constitute 0.24 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020," stated the Ministry.

With the recovery of 7,469 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic has increased to 3,41,78,940. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.38 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

As many as 264 deaths have also been reported in the last 24 hours. As per the ministry, the cumulative death tally due to COVID-19 is 4,77,422.

As per the ministry's press release, a total of 12,11,977 tests had been conducted in India in the last 24 hours. "India has so far conducted over 66.41 crore (66,41,09,365) cumulative tests."

"Weekly positivity rate at 0.61 per cent remains less than 1 per cent for the last 35 days now. The daily positivity rate has been reported to be 0.58 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for the last 76 days and below 3 per cent for 111 consecutive days now," it read.

Further, the ministry informed that with the administration of 76,54,466 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 137.46 crore (1,37,46,13,252), as per provisional reports till 7 am today. (ANI)