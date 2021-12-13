India logs 7,350 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): India has recorded 7,350 new COVID-19 cases and 202 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's active caseload currently stands at 91,456 which is the lowest in 561 days.

"Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.26 per cent which is lowest since March 2020," the Ministry said.

As many as 4,75,636 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection so far.

With 7,973 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the recovery tally has gone up to 3,41,30,768.

"The daily positivity rate (0.86 per cent) less than 2 per cent for last 70 days. The weekly positivity rate (0.69 per cent) less than 1 per cent for last 29 days," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, 133.17 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Over 65.66 crore samples have been tested for the virus till now. (ANI)