India logs 8,306 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): India reported 8,306 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the active caseload in the country to 98,416, which is the lowest in the past 552 days, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

As per the ministry, the number of active cases accounts for less than one per cent of total cases and is currently at 0.28 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

With 8,834 recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 3,40,69,608. The recovery rate is at 98.35 per cent.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.94 per cent, which is less than two per cent for the last 63 days. The weekly positivity rate, at 0.78 per cent, remained below one per cent for the last 22 days.



The death tally of the country is at 4,73,537.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 8,86,263 samples were tested for the presence of the virus on Sunday. Total 64,82,59,067 samples have been tested up to December 5.

India has so far has registered 21 positive cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, which was first detected in South Africa.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive that commenced on January 16, 2021, 127.93 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible beneficiaries.

The ministry also informed that over 139 crore (1,39,02,60,790) vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through the government's free-of-cost channel and through the direct state procurement category. (ANI)

