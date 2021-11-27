India logs 8,318 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): India reported 8,318 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Health Ministry.

As many as 465 people succumbed to the COIVD-19 infection in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,67,933.

With 10,967 fresh recoveries, the total recoveries stand at 3,39,88,797. The recovery rate is currently at 98.34 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.



The active case accounts for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.31 per cent, lowest since March 2020, at 1,07,019.

Daily positivity rate (0.86 per cent) less than 2 per cent for the last 54 days.

Weekly positivity rate (0.88 per cent) less than 1 per cent for the last 13 days.

Till now, 121.06 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. (ANI)

