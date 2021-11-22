India logs 8,488 new cases in last 24 hrs, lowest in 538 days

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): India reported 8,488 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 538 days, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday.

As many as 249 people succumbed to the COVID-19 infection in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,65,911.

Kerala has recorded 5,080 COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India's active caseload stands at 1,18,443 which now accounts for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.34 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), as many as 12,510 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. With this, the recovery tally in the country has gone up to 3,39,34,547. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.31 per cent.

"Daily positivity rate (1.08 per cent) less than 2 per cent for last 49 days. Weekly Positivity Rate (0.93 per cent) less than 2 per cent for last 59 days," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the total samples tested for COVID-19 up to November 21 stand at 63,25,24,259. Of these, 7,83,567 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Over 116 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. (ANI)